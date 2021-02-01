American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMilesÂ®, Hilton HonorsÂ® and Marriott Bonvoyâ„¢ Card Members

Today, American Express® (NYSE: AXP) is launching new offers for eligibleU.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles®, Hilton Honors® and Marriott Bonvoy™ Card Members. These new dining and wireless offers reward Card Members – whether they’re running a business remotely, ordering takeout from restaurants or planning future travel from the comfort of their home. This is part of American Express’ long-term strategy to continually evolve its products, benefits and offers to best meet its customers' changing needs.

Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card











Delta SkyMiles Amex Offers:











Up to $110 in dining statement credits : Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Members can receive $10 back per month (up to 11 times).









Up to $165 in dining statement credits : Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Members can receive $15 back per month (up to 11 times).









Up to $220 in dining statement credits : Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Members can receive $20 back per month (up to 11 times).













Hilton Honors “Score More on Dining” Amex Offers:











Up to $55 in dining statement credits : Hilton Honors American Express Card Members can receive $5 back per month (up to 11 times).









Up to $110 in dining statement credits : Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Members can receive $10 back per month (up to 11 times).









Up to $220 in dining statement credits : Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card Members can receive $20 back per month (up to 11 times).













Marriott Bonvoy Amex Offers:











Up to $110 in dining statement credits : Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card Members can receive $10 back per month (up to 11 times).









Up to $220 in dining statement credits : Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card Members can receive $20 back per month (up to 11 times).













Delta SkyMiles Offers:











Up to $110 in Statement Credits for U.S. Wireless Telephone Services : Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card Members can earn up to $10 back per month (up to 11 times).









Up to $165 in Statement Credits for U.S. Wireless Telephone Services : Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Members can earn up to $15 back per month (up to 11 times).









Up to $220 in Statement Credits for U.S. Wireless Telephone Services : Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Members can earn up to $20 back per month (up to 11 times).













Hilton Honors “Score More on Wireless” Offer:











Up to $110 in Statement Credits for U.S. Wireless Telephone Services : Hilton Honors American Express Business Card Members can earn up to $10 back per month (up to 11 times).













Marriott Bonvoy Offer:











Up to $165 in Statement Credits for U.S. Wireless Telephone Services : Marriott Bonvoy American Express Business Card Members can earn up to $15 back per month (up to 11 times).













Delta SkyMiles Offers:











5X Delta SkyMiles on Delta Purchases: EligibleConsumer and Business Delta SkyMiles® Gold, Platinum and Reserve American Express Card Members can earn 5X miles (that’s up to 3 additional miles on top of the miles they already earn) on eligible Delta purchases through December 31, 2021. 3









Status Boost Special Offer (No enrollment required): Eligible Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles® Platinum and Reserve American Express Card Members can reach Medallion Status faster with anincrease in MQM earn at existing tiers through December 31, 2021. 2 This offer is also available to new Card Members who apply and are approved for the Card through 2021. With the Status Boost special offer, Delta SkyMiles Platinum and Reserve Card Members can earn 25% more Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) in 2021 than they can already earn with Status Boost for each spending threshold they meet. In 2021, Delta Reserve Card Members can earn 18,750 MQMs each time they spend $30,000 on purchases (up to 4 times) – that’s an additional 3,750 MQMs on top of the 15,000 MQMs they already earn with Status Boost in the calendar year. In 2021, Delta Platinum Card Members can earn 12,500 MQMs each time they spend $25,000 on purchases (up to 2 times) – that’s an additional 2,500 MQMs on top of the 10,000 MQMs they already earn with Status Boost in the calendar year.













Hilton Honors “Score More Points” Amex Offer:











Earn up to 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points: Eligible Consumer and Business Hilton Honors American Express Card Members can earn 10,000 additional Hilton Honors Bonus points after they spend $5,000 on purchases (up to 10 times) through June 30, 2021. 3













Marriott Bonvoy Amex Offer:











Earn up to 75,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy points: Eligible Card Members can earn 7,500 additional Marriott Bonvoy points after they spend $7,500 on purchases (up to 10 times) through December 31, 2021. 3 Eligibility for this offer includes Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant, Marriott Bonvoy Business, and select Marriott Bonvoy Card Members.













Since the start of the pandemic, American Express has added new offers in non-travel categories like grocery and gas for Cobrand Card Members so they could continue to earn points or miles and get value when they weren’t spending on travel. As a result of these offers, Card Members have remained loyal, continuing to use their Cobrand Cards to earn points or miles towards future travel.“We want to support how our customers are living their lives and running their businesses today, which is why we focused our statement credits on restaurants and wireless. We are also giving our Delta Card Members more ways to build up their bank of miles and earn higher status now for when they feel they are ready to travel again,” said Eva Reda, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Global Consumer Lending & Cobrand at American Express.In addition to rewarding Card Members for spending at restaurants, American Express and Resy are supporting the restaurant industry with #TakeOutTuesday. This [url="]new+campaign[/url] encourages Card Members to eat at their favorite restaurants hit hard by the pandemic.To be eligible for these offers, U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles®, Hilton Honors®, and Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express Card Membersmust have a Card as of January 1, 2021 and must enroll via Amex Offers. No enrollment is required for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles® Platinum and Reserve American Express Card Membersto take advantage of Delta’s Status Boost Special OfferEligible U.S. Consumer Cobrand Card Memberscan enroll to earn up to $220 in statement credits at U.S. restaurants, whether they dine in or take out through December 31,2021. Offers include:Eligible U.S. Business Cobrand Card Memberscan enroll to earn up to $220 in statement credits on U.S. wireless telephone services through December 31, 2021. Offers include:Eligible U.S. Consumer Cobrand Card Memberscan enroll to earn points or miles. Offers include:To enroll in these valuable new offers, Card Members can visit Amex Offers through the [url="]Amex+mobile+app[/url] or online account.To learn more and for complete offer terms, visit [url="]here[/url].American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at [url="]americanexpress.com[/url] and connect with us on [url="]facebook.com%2Famericanexpress[/url], [url="]instagram.com%2Famericanexpress[/url], [url="]linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famerican-express[/url], [url="]twitter.com%2Famericanexpress[/url], and [url="]youtube.com%2Famericanexpress[/url].Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: [url="]charge+and+credit+cards[/url], [url="]business+credit+cards[/url], [url="]travel+services[/url], [url="]gift+cards[/url], [url="]prepaid+cards[/url], [url="]merchant+services[/url], [url="]Accertify[/url], [url="]InAuth[/url], [url="]corporate+card[/url], [url="]business+travel[/url], and [url="]corporate+responsibility[/url]Source: American Express CompanyLocation: U.S.

