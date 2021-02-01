Viela Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Viela Bio, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VIE

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Viela Bio to Horizon Therapeutics plc for $53.00 per share in cash.
On behalf of Viela Bio shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.
Halper Sadeh encourages Viela Bio shareholders to [url="]%3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
