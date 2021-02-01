UBS Retains Lead as Institutional Investor's Top Global Equity Research Firm of the Year

UBS has been named Institutional Investor's Top Global Equity Research Firm, retaining the #1 spot in the annual ranking for the fourth year in a row. The ranking, based on votes from buy-side analysts and portfolio managers, is a testament to the value that UBS analysts and its Research platform bring to clients globally. Clients voted for their preferred research analysts and teams in each region. Together, this resulted in UBS holding 158 positions across the world.

“We’d like to thank our clients for their continued support and engagement during these unprecedented times and for recognizing our top-rated analysts and the strength of our Equity Research offering,” said Juan-Luis Perez, Group Head Of Group Research and Analytics. “The year required a lot of adaptation – we had to be agile, we had to listen a lot, and from the very beginning we understood that we had to update projections quickly.”

“The results of the survey are a testament to our vigorous client focus, which only continued to strengthen as our teams transitioned to working from home. Demand for our analysts’ time accelerated, with client interactions up in 2020 compared to 2019,” said Dan Dowd, Global Head of Research. “This year we saw an increase in the need to incorporate UBS Evidence Lab data into our research, to help analysts identify the questions and create a product that has the greatest impact on investors.”

Since 2014, UBS Research Analysts have utilized the expertise of UBS Evidence Lab, led by Barry Hurewitz Global Head of UBS Evidence Lab Innovations, for insight-ready datasets on companies, sectors, and themes.

“The combination of attracting and attaining the top talent and having access to UBS Evidence Lab data has been essential in maintaining our ranking,” said Dowd. “It’s necessary to have the best of both to provide clients with differentiated insights that help shape their decision making.”

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Investment Bank

The Investment Bank provides corporate, institutional and wealth management clients with expert advice, innovative solutions, execution and comprehensive access to international capital markets. It offers advisory services and provides in-depth cross-asset research, along with access to equities, foreign exchange, precious metals and selected rates and credit markets, through its business units, Global Banking and Global Markets. The Investment Bank is an active participant in capital markets flow activities, including sales, trading and market-making across a range of securities.

UBS Evidence Lab

UBS Evidence Lab is a sell-side team of experts, independent of UBS Research, that work across 45 specialized labs creating insight-ready datasets. The experts turn data into evidence by applying a combination of tools and techniques to harvest, cleanse, and connect billions of data items each month. The library of assets, covering over 4000+ companies of all sizes, across all sectors and regions, is designed to help investors answer the questions that matter to their investment analysis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005539/en/