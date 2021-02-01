Consolidated Communications to Release Fourth-Quarter Earnings on Feb. 25

[url="]Consolidated+Communications[/url] (NASDAQ: CNSL) will release its fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, Feb. 25 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 9 a.m. CT to discuss results.The Company will broadcast a live webcast of the call at Consolidated’s Investor Relations [url="]website[/url], which will be available for replay shortly after the call ends.Earnings call participants should dial 833-794-0898 and enter conference ID 3278619. A phone replay of the conference call will be available through Mar. 4 by calling 800-585-8367, enter ID 3278619.[url="]Consolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc[/url]. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit [url="]www.consolidated.com[/url] for more information.Tag: [Consolidated-Communications-Earnings]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005056/en/