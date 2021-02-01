Gabelli Funds' Actively Managed ETF Love Our Planet & People (LOPP) Available to Invest in Beginning Today











You may have to pay more money to trade an ETF’s shares. These ETFs will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information about the underlying holdings.











The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of an ETF’s portfolio. The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for the ETFs offered pursuant to this Prospectus compared to other ETFs because these ETFs provide less information to traders with respect to the underlying portfolio holdings.











These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions.







Gabelli Funds’ Love Our Planet & People (NYSE: LOPP), an actively managed ETF focused on the “E” in ESG (Environmental Social &Governance) investing, is available to invest in beginning today.We believe that investment in renewables, batteries, water infrastructure, the recycling of plastics, and other sustainable practices is essential to the future of the planet and its people. LOPP provides investors the ability to invest in a broad range of companies across these sectors while leveraging our research-driven investment process. The portfolio team will construct LOPP on a bottom-up basis, going beyond the typical ESG screens and relying on the advisors’ accumulated, compounded industry knowledge and history of corporate engagement.LOPP offers a loyalty program under which the first $100 million invested will incur no fees or expenses for at least one year. Through this program, we hope to encourage investment, and acknowledge our appreciation for our private wealth and mutual fund clients. We are privileged to absorb all costs in an effort to underscore our emphasis on the environment.

