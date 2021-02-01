ConnectiveRx Announces Exclusive Partnership with Veradigm to Deliver High-Impact Point-of-Care Communications

ConnectiveRx, a leading provider of technology-enabled patient support and access solutions for specialty and branded medications, announced today that it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Veradigm, an Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) business unit, to deliver a broad portfolio of point of care prescription-related messages to patients. The three-year agreement takes effect March 1, 2021.Based on this partnership and the establishment of a new premium EHR network, ConnectiveRx will have the sole ability to deliver electronic coupons to more than 130 million patients nationwide via Allscripts’ premier EHR platforms that include Allscripts Professional, Allscripts Touchworks, Practice Fusion (from Veradigm) and the Veradigm ePrescribe network.“As the leader in point of care communications with the most robust EHR network partnerships, ConnectiveRx is empowering brands to reach patients with critical medical information and savings offers when and where it matters most,” said ConnectiveRx CEO Harry Totonis. “In 2020, over 200 million electronic prescriptions were handled through the Allscripts/Veradigm network, and this strategic partnership provides another powerful way to reach large networks of healthcare providers and their patients.”“ConnectiveRx has exceptional and long-standing experience in delivering targeted point of care messages. Veradigm is thrilled that our partnership with ConnectiveRx will help providers and their patients improve medication awareness and adherence,” said Tom Langan, CEO of Veradigm.ConnectiveRx will be announcing the addition of other partners to its new premium EHR network throughout 2021. To learn more about the company’s integrated commercialization solutions, please visit [url="]www.connectiverx.com[/url].ConnectiveRx is a leading technology-enabled biopharmaceutical services company that provides patient and provider support, and access and adherence solutions for specialty and branded medications. The company’s services include the industry’s leading patient engagement and access platform (hub services), patient and provider awareness and adherence messaging, patient affordability programs, and the iconic, now known as the. ConnectiveRx's wide array of services and innovative solutions accelerate speed-to-therapy and increase access and adherence, resulting in improved outcomes for patients and population health.ConnectiveRx has two main campus locations in Whippany, NJ and Pittsburgh, PA, with additional locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. To learn more, visit [url="]www.connectiverx.com[/url] or follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url] @ConnectiveRx.Veradigm is an integrated data systems and services company that combines data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools to help healthcare stakeholders improve the quality, efficiency, and value of healthcare delivery— including biopharma, health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. We are dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. This is how we are transforming health, insightfully. To learn more, visit [url="]www.veradigm.com[/url]. Veradigm® is a business unit of Allscripts.Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit [url="]www.allscripts.com[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]YouTube[/url] and [url="]It+Takes+A+Community%3A+The+Allscripts+Blog[/url]

