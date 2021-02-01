ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 25-Jan-21 69,071 467.03 32,258,077.17 26-Jan-21 69,788 462.23 32,257,890.90 27-Jan-21 72,519 444.82 32,257,713.03 28-Jan-21 73,218 440.57 32,257,698.19 29-Jan-21 72,464 445.16 32,257,755.40

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).