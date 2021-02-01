Trust the Leaders in Online School: Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, both the Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin ([url="]WIDCA[/url]), and the Wisconsin Virtual Academy ([url="]WIVA[/url]), two full-time online public-schools serving students throughout the state, are welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005007/en/



WIDCA and WIVA are the state leaders in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.







WIDCA and WIVA are tuition-free to all students who reside in Wisconsin, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and are authorized online public-school programs of the McFarland School District. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. WIDCA serves students in grades 9-12 and WIVA services students of all ages, K-12.







While working towards their high school diplomas, WIDCA students can participate in the [url="]Destinations+Career+Program[/url] and discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Business, Health, IT, and Manufacturing & the Trades. They can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.







“Students of all ages need consistency and an opportunity to shine; WIDCA and WIVA can provide them with both,” said Susan Stewart, head of school. “There’s no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to succeed at the next level.”







Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. WIDCA and WIVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.







WIDCA and WIVA are now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information sessions hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fdcawi.k12.com%2F[/url] and [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwiva.k12.com%2F[/url].







About Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin







Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the first-ever career and technical education-focused online high school in Wisconsin using the curriculum and academic programs by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN). It is also the first online career readiness program in Wisconsin to offer a construction pre-apprenticeship program in partnership with industry leaders. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, Destinations Career Academy is tuition-free and serves students statewide in grades 9-12. For more information about Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, visit [url="]widca.k12.com[/url].







About Wisconsin Virtual Academy







Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the largest full-time online public-school serving students in grades K through 12 in the state. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, WIVA is tuition-free, giving families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WIVA, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwiva.k12.com%2F[/url].





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005007/en/