Trust the Leader in Online School: Maine Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, Maine Virtual Academy ([url="]MEVA[/url]), a full-time online public-school academy serving students in grades 7-12 throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.MEVA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.MEVA is tuition-free to all students who reside in Maine, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of the Maine Charter School Commission. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.“Students of all ages need consistency and an opportunity to shine; MEVA can provide them with both,” said Dr. Melinda Browne, head of school. “There’s no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to succeed at the next level.”Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. MEVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.MEVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend online information sessions hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fmeva.k12.com%2F[/url].Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves students in grades 7 through 12. Authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission, MEVA is available tuition-free to students in the state of Maine and utilizes the curriculum from K12 Inc., a Stride company (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary curriculum and online education programs for grades K-12. For more information about MEVA, visit [url="]meva.k12.com[/url].

