>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Xcel Energy Named a World's Most Admired Company for Eighth Consecutive Year

February 01, 2021 | About: NAS:XEL +1.24%


For the eighth year in a row Xcel Energy has been honored as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. The Minneapolis-based utility ranked second among the most admired gas and electric companies in the country.



The ranking is based on nine criteria including innovation, social responsibility, financial soundness, long term investment value and quality of management.



“We are honored to make Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the eighth year in a row,” said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy. “It’s gratifying to be recognized by our stakeholders and peers as leaders in the clean energy transition, while keeping service reliable and customer bills low.”



Xcel Energy is the first major U.S. utility to announce a commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 80% (from 2005 levels) by 2030, with a vision of delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050. The company is more than halfway to that interim goal.



Fortune magazine partnered with Korn Ferry to conduct the survey on corporate reputation, focusing on large companies with revenue of $10 billion or more. The complete list can be found at [url="]www.Fortune.com[/url].



About Xcel Energy



Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit [url="]xcelenergy.com[/url] or follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005645/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)