Park City Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

February 01, 2021 | About: NAS:PCYG +4.64%


Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a B2B e-commerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, today announced that the Company plans to release earnings results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter after the Market closes on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.



Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call at 4:15 P.M. Eastern that day to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, [url="]www.parkcitygroup.com[/url].



Participant Dial-In Numbers:


Date: Tuesday, February 16th


Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 P.M. PT)


TOLL-FREE 1-877-407-9716


TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-201-493-6779


Conference ID: 13715993



Replay Dial-In Numbers:


TOLL-FREE 1-844-512-2921


TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-412-317-6671


From: 2/16/21 @ 7:15 P.M. Eastern Time


To: 3/16/21 @ 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time


Replay Pin Number: 13715993



About Park City Group:



Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at [url="]www.parkcitygroup.com[/url] and [url="]www.repositrak.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005517/en/


