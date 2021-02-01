>
FIS Named to FORTUNE's 2021 Most Admired Company List

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:FIS +4.44%


Financial technology leader [url="]FIS[/url]® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has been named to the FORTUNE Magazine 2021 [url="]World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Admired+Company[/url] list.



FIS was one of only a small number of financial technology providers on the 2021 FORTUNE list. The FORTUNE survey measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. FIS received high marks for global competitiveness, financial soundness, innovation, quality of products and services, and use of corporate assets.



“It’s an honor to be recognized by our peers on this prestigious list,” said Gary Norcross, FIS chairman, president and CEO. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our employees around the world who are committed to delivering innovative solutions to our clients along with best-in-class service quality and customer experience.”



The FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies list is based on survey results from thousands of executives, directors and analysts at companies worldwide. Respondents rate companies in their own industry on nine factors, which include investment value as well as social responsibility. Each respondent then selects 10 companies he or she admires most.



[url="]%3Cb%3EAbout+FIS%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]



FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit [url="]www.fisglobal.com[/url]. Follow FIS on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and Twitter ([url="]%40FISGlobal[/url]).

