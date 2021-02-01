Ciena Improves Network Connectivity in Vietnam With FPT Telecom

FPT Telecom Joint Stock Company ([url="]FPT+Telecom[/url]), a telecommunications provider in Vietnam, has deployed hardware and software from [url="]Ciena[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:CIEN) to build a more resilient network and manage rising residential broadband traffic across Vietnam driven by entertainment and smart home services. An enhanced network enables FPT Telecom’s customers to access and experience digital content more seamlessly.
“Delivering fast and reliable connectivity is the foundation of making Vietnam a more connected nation and equips us to play in the international arena,” said Hoang Viet Anh, CEO, FPT Telecom. “With Ciena’s coherent optical and intelligent software platforms, FPT Telecom delivers more engaging digital experiences and ensures our customers get the most value from new technology trends.”
A number of Ciena’s platforms are included in FPT Telecom’s expansion. Ciena’s [url="]6500[/url] Packet-Optical Platform powered by [url="]WaveLogic+Ai[/url] coherent optics not only increases FPT Telecom’s network capacity, it also provides real-time link performance metrics, thereby giving the operator the ability to optimize capacity and network efficiencies. Ciena’s [url="]Manage%2C+Control+and+Plan[/url] (MCP) domain controller eliminates manual and time-consuming steps in upgrading and operating FPT Telecom’s network. Assuring network performance is made possible with multi-vendor visibility and analysis provided by [url="]Route+Optimization+and+Analysis[/url] (ROA) from [url="]Blue+Planet[/url], a division of Ciena. Additionally, [url="]Ciena+Professional+Services[/url] provides technical expertise to accelerate the network rollout and assist FPT Telecom engineers in the deployment and operation of the network.
“FPT Telecom is a prime example of how a network that can adapt and scale is critical to today’s digital culture,” said Dion Leung, Managing Director for ASEAN, Ciena. “This deployment reinforces our ability to deliver award-winning solutions that address total cost of ownership and achieve network transformation goals.”
About FPT Telecom
FPT's telecommunications infrastructure covers 59/63 provinces and cities in Vietnam and has constantly expanded globally with 46 office in 22 countries and territories abroad. In its operations, FPT has strived to provide clients with optimal technology services, products and solutions. FPT has pioneered new technology trends, helping to confirm Vietnam’s position in the fourth industrial revolution - the digital revolution. For more information, please visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Ffpt.com.vn%2F[/url]
About Ciena
Ciena (NYSE:NYSE:CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter [url="]%40Ciena[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], the [url="]Ciena+Insights+blog[/url], or visit [url="]www.ciena.com[/url].
Note to Ciena Investors
You are encouraged to review the [url="]Investors+section[/url] of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005034/en/