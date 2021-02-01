>
Post Holdings Completes Acquisition of Almark Foods

February 01, 2021 | About: POST -0.38%

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Almark Foods, a leading provider of hard-cooked and deviled egg products, effective today.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods, Bob Evans Farms and BellRing Brands. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category and also markets Peter Pan® peanut butter. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom’s number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein® and Dymatize®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Jennifer Meyer
[email protected]
(314) 644-7665

Media Relations
Lisa Hanly
[email protected]
(314) 665-3180

