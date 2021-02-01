>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

HilltopSecurities Independent Network Changes Name to Momentum Independent Network

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:HTH +0.93%

HilltopSecurities Independent Network Inc., an independent broker-dealer and Registered Investment Adviser serving wealth management professionals and their clients across the United States, has changed its name to Momentum Independent Network Inc., effective Feb. 1, 2021. The new name reflects a commitment to elevate the company’s brand, expand its national footprint, and highlight the entrepreneurial spirit of its affiliated professionals.

An affiliate of full-service municipal investment bank HilltopSecurities, Momentum Independent Network is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:HTH). The firm serves approximately 200 wealth management professionals in 29 states. Momentum Independent Network’s ownership and leadership remain the same under the new name.

“We are committed to supporting our independent financial professionals and growing our franchise across the country,” said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. “The Momentum Independent Network name reflects this focus on growth and our continued investment in our wealth management platform.”

In recent years, HilltopSecurities has invested several million dollars in technology enhancements and service providers to support the growth of its wealth management business.

“We are building a best-in-class platform to serve our financial professionals and their clients,” said HilltopSecurities’ Head of Wealth Management, John Muschalek. “Whether an RIA, hybrid RIA, or independent investment advisor, we provide a full suite of solutions to enable financial professionals to serve their clients and grow their own unique practices.”

About Momentum Independent Network Inc.
Momentum Independent Network Inc. (MIN), a member of FINRA and SIPC, is a Dallas, Texas-based broker-dealer serving independent registered representatives and their clients across the United States. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) and a sister company of Hilltop Securities Inc., through which it clears its securities business. Other MIN affiliates include PlainsCapital Bank and PrimeLending. Learn more at MomentumIN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005132/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)