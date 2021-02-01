FOLSOM, NJ, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco

Veterans at South Jersey Industries featured On Military Makeover Operation Career with Montel Williams airing on Lifetime TV

FOLSOM, NJ, February 1, 2021– SJI (: SJI) is proud to announce that two highly valued veterans on our team have been selected to appear in “Military Makeover: Operation Career” on Lifetime TV with host Montel Williams. The show features the career journey that veterans take to transition from being in the military service to a career in civilian life.

WHAT: Two employees from South Jersey Industries featured on “Military Makeover: Operation Career” airing on Lifetime TV with host Montel Williams.

WHEN: The show first aired on January 29 and is now available to watch at https://militarymakeover.tv/veterans-continuing-to-make-a-difference/

The show will air again on Lifetime TV at 7:30 a.m. on February 4

WHO: South Jersey Gas Administrative Services Manager Cristina Fernandez and SJI Senior Government Affairs Specialist Rich DeRose. Both served in the Army National Guard.

About Cristina Fernandez

South Jersey Gas (SJG) Administrative Services Manager Cristina Fernandez served in the Army National Guard as part of the 945th Service Company in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In Kuwait, her unit was responsible for vehicle redeployment operations and military escorts to coalition forces. At SJG, Cristina is responsible for managing administrative operations and making sure all work by field crews is processed timely and correctly.

“At SJG, I feel the same sense of loyalty which was instilled in me as a core Army value. I am loyal to the organization, the mission, my team and our customers, and I am very proud of that,” says Fernandez.

About Rich DeRose

SJI Senior Government Affairs Specialist Rich DeRose served in the Army National Guard as an infantryman, serving a tour of duty in Iraq. Rich was the Deputy Chief of Staff at the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities prior to joining SJI where he now serves as a liaison between the company and local, State and federal public officials.

"The military taught me how to work together, as a team, regardless of differences. This approach has not only helped me to collaborate successfully within the company, but has also given me the skills to seamlessly work with all of our external customers and elected officials,” says DeRose.

*Last year, Cristina and Rich co-founded the Veterans Engagement Team of SJI (VETS) which aims to engage with veteran employees, encourage them to use their experience as an asset to the company, address issues unique to the veteran community, and support initiatives inside and outside the company that support the Armed Forces of the United States.

About SJI

SJI (: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

About Military Makeover

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America’s Leading Branded Reality TV Show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-host Art Edmonds, designer Jennifer Bertrand and contractor Ryan Stanley. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar

We’re matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

