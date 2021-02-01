>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Emerging Markets Report: Gas on the Fire

February 01, 2021 | About: PVNNF -16%

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each day it seems, our lives are more affected by the Internet of Things (IoT) which is simply a network of physical objects—“things”—that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the Internet.

And it can be magical, this connected automation that responds to and anticipates our needs.

For many of us, that’s your home security system, thermostat, appliances, etc. It’s your connected ecosystem.

Recently, PV Nano Cell Ltd. ( PVNNF), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and a producer of conductive digital inks, announced that it is introducing a revolutionary 5D (5 Dimensions) Complete Solution. According to PV Nano, this solution enables Electronics Everywhere and is digitally printing numerous electronics that power the Internet of Things. This newly introduced solution leverages the company’s 3D printed electronics technology that uses conductive additive manufacturing with mass-production applications.

In essence, PV Nano’s new technology is applicable to R&D, prototyping, low volume production and of course, mass-production. This breakthrough could help power exponential expansion of the Internet of Things by helping greatly power production through the aforementioned.

We like that PV Nano’s new tech isn’t just for a single phase of product and technology development. In an industry this large, that would be in and of itself.

But as mentioned above, PV Nano’s 5D is looking to accelerate the process in all phases which should mean innovation to market in faster times for its partners and customers.

If widely adopted, this 5D Complete Solution could be the gas on the fire for the revolution that is The Internet of Things.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 600,000 restricted shares of stock by PV Nano Cell LTD. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave 2300
Orlando, FL 33801
E-mail: [email protected]
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

ti?nf=ODE0NDk0NyMzOTU0MzA1IzUwMDA2ODI4NA
0198dad0-8763-4da3-a21c-130abd5714f9

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)