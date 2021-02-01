>
Neogen relaunches FDA-approved ThyroKareâ„¢ tablets for dogs

February 01, 2021 | About: NAS:NEOG +1.19%

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 1, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has relaunched its popular ThyroKare (levothyroxine sodium tablets), USP, which are approved by the FDA for replacement therapy for diminished thyroid function in dogs.

Hypothyroidism is the most common endocrine disorder in dogs, affecting more than 5% of its population. While hypothyroidism can't be cured, daily replacement therapy with products such as ThyroKare allows for dogs to live full, normal lives following diagnosis.

"We are very pleased to receive this FDA approval for ThyroKare, and return to the marketplace with this important product that complements our expanding suite of companion animal diagnostic and treatment offerings," said John Adent, Neogen's CEO and president.

"We are thrilled to introduce another option for veterinarians to treat hypothyroidism in dogs," said Neogen's Joe Lyman, DVM. "The reintroduction of FDA-approved ThyroKare gives veterinarians a safe and effective choice that they can have confidence in."

ThyroKare is available in 180 and 1000 count bottles, and is offered in nine strengths from 0.1 mg to 1.0 mg per tablet.

Neogen's companion animal products also include PanaKare Plus Powder and Tablets, which are supplements for animals suffering from exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, and RenaKare, which provides potassium supplementation for use in potassium deficient states in cats and dogs. Neogen also recently launched Igenity® Canine Wellness, a preventative care DNA screening tool for veterinarians.

Neogen Corporation markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

CONTACT:

Megan Sharpe, Neogen Corporation


859/254-1221, [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-relaunches-fda-approved-thyrokare-tablets-for-dogs-301218994.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation


