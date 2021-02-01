Epson's New Compact, Powerhouse Laser Display Projector Series Deliver Brilliant, Impactful Images for Nearly Any Application

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today expanded its PowerLite® laser projector line with eight compact, powerful solutions for laser-focused learning and impactful digital displays virtually anywhere. The new PowerLite L520W, L520U, L530U, L630U, L730U, L735U, L630SU, and L635SU pair Epson's cutting-edge 3LCD technology with installation-friendly features and intuitive software. Delivering exceptional, crisp images for a range of applications, including education, corporate, digital signage, and entertainment, Epson's new PowerLite projectors will be on display at the Virtual TCEA 2021 Conference starting Feb. 1, 2021.

"Epson's laser projector line has expanded dramatically over the last few years, now ranging from 2,000-lumen offerings to 30,000-lumen solutions, and creating touchpoints across multiple verticals and applications around the world," said Mark Roslon, director, product marketing, Epson America, Inc. "As a leader in 3LCD technology, Epson continues to improve its laser engines to make smaller, more impactful display solutions. The new PowerLite L lineup surpasses its predecessors by not only catering to traditional classroom needs, but defying the limitations and fixed frames of other display technology to foster creativity in retail, corporate and entertainment applications."

Laser Solutions for Education and Corporate Environments

Designed for laser-focused learning, the PowerLite L520W, L520U, L530U, L630U, and L730U offer up to 7,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness2 for powerful performance, flexible placement and exceptional image quality in schools and meeting rooms. Different from other classroom display technology, these laser solutions deliver images up to 500 inches with 16:10 or ultra-wide 16:6 displays for optimal visibility in hybrid education and meeting room settings. These new PowerLite L models come equipped with versatile connectivity options and easy installation tools, including lens shift, HDBaseT and 360-degree placement flexibility, along with 5GHz enterprise-level wireless, upgraded Miracast® and screen sharing for enhanced collaboration. Powered by a virtually maintenance-free, 20,000-hour laser light source3 with no lamps to replace, the new PowerLite L-Series is designed for reliable operation with energy-saving features for a long lifecycle.

Illinois State University has long relied on the benefits of Epson's PowerLite projector solutions in classroom environments. "The PowerLite series has been an absolute workhorse for us. They are great performing projectors and have been our standard classroom display technology for years," said Doug Smith, director of learning spaces and AV technologies, Illinois State University. "Epson's laser projector solutions save us technician time, as we don't need to worry about lamp changes."

Laser Displays for Digital Signage, Corporate, Higher Education, and Entertainment

Combining advanced installation features with bright, detailed imagery, the long-throw PowerLite L730U and L735U and short-throw PowerLite L630SU and L635SU offer a minimalist, discreet design that fits seamlessly in virtually any environment. The new PowerLite L-Series deliver sharp, true-to-life images for expanded applications, such as corporate experience centers, retail visual merchandising and entertainment venues. Designed for small or large applications, these PowerLite projectors come with advanced built-in features, including 5GHZ enterprise-level wireless, HDBaseT and edge blending. The new displays also include an array of connectivity options, energy-saving features and a suite of software tools that enable content management and remote control and monitoring of the projectors.

Additional Product Details & Availability

New models will be available in May 2021 and offer a range of options to meet the direct needs of end-users:



PowerLite L520W PowerLite L520U PowerLite L530U PowerLite L630U PowerLite L630SU, L635SU PowerLite L730U PowerLite L735U Color & White Brightness2 5,200 lumens 5,200 lumens 5,200 lumens 6,200 lumens 6,000 lumens 7,000 lumens 7,000 lumens Resolution WXGA WUXGA WUXGA WUXGA WUXGA WUXGA WUXGA Max Image Size 280 inches 500 inches 500 inches 500 inches 200 inches 500 inches 500 inches Throw Long-throw Long-throw Long-throw Long-throw Short-throw Long-throw Long-throw Lens Shift No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Epson offers the Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories. Under the CARES Act, Epson projectors qualify for funding included in the package's K-12 relief fund,4 making them a smart and affordable choice for hybrid classrooms.

For additional information on Epson education and digital signage solutions, visit www.epson.com/projectors-education and www.epson.com/digitalsignage.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

4 www.future-ed.org/what-congressional-covid-funding-means-for-k-12-schools

EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Brighter Futures is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Miracast is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epsons-new-compact-powerhouse-laser-display-projector-series-deliver-brilliant-impactful-images-for-nearly-any-application-301219176.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.