Marathon Petroleum Corp. to host 2021 annual meeting of shareholders

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2021
FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) announced today that its annual meeting of shareholders will take place April 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. EDT in a virtual-only format via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MPC2021. Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2021, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting. The company's proxy statement will include additional information regarding how shareholders may access and participate in the virtual annual meeting.
About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.
