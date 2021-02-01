>
CBD of Denver Inc. (CBDD) Continues to Produce Significant Revenues Despite European Pandemic Lockdown

February 01, 2021 | About: OTCPK:CBDD +0.41%

PR Newswire

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2021

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and US today is providing its preliminary January 2021 revenue numbers showing significant sales volume despite ongoing pandemic-related lockdowns across Europe.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/CBD of Denver, Inc.)

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has cause Switzerland and most EU countries to remain in a lockdown, with all businesses except for the most important essential services being closed, Rockflowr Exchange was able to generate revenue of 2,212,700 CHF or about $2,483,623 USD during January 2021.

"We have been working 7 days a week and 10 hours a day to keep up with the sales volume, even during the pandemic lockdown. Most of the orders come by phone from existing customers.This result makes us proud, considering the complications we are facing," explained Pascal Siegenthaler, Director of Sales.

Follow CBDD on Instagram: @SwissCBDTrading @Rockflowr @CBDofDenver_Inc @SwissGreenGrow @RockflowrRetail

CBD of Denver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.

Rockflowr (PRNewsfoto/CBD of Denver, Inc.)

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europa and US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-of-denver-inc-cbdd-continues-to-produce-significant-revenues-despite-european-pandemic-lockdown-301218642.html

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.


