>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas fourth quarter 2020

February 01, 2021 | About: OSTO:LEO -1.04%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas report for the fourth quarter 2020 will be published at 08:00 CET on February 11, 2021. A webcast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day, where Gustaf Hagman, CEO, and Stefan Nelson, CFO, will present the results.

A possibility will be given to ask questions via the webcast and follow the presentation live. The webcast will be accessible at:

To participate in the conference call by phone, please call one of the following numbers:

  • SE: +46 (0) 8 50 69 21 80
  • UK: +44 (0) 20 71 92 80 00
  • US: +1 63 15 10 74 95
  • Confirmation code: 6385386

The webcast, which afterwards also will be available on demand, and presentation material will be published on LeoVegas website, www.leovegasgroup.com under Investor Relations.

for further INFORMATION, please contact:

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+46 73 512 07 20, [email protected]

About leovegas mobile gaming group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-leovegas-fourth-quarter-2020,c3277389

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3277389/1366314.pdf

Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas fourth quarter 2020

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-leovegas-fourth-quarter-2020-301219065.html

SOURCE LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)