>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Quantum Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

February 01, 2021 | About: NAS:QMCO +0.7% FRA:QNT2 +0.87% STU:QNT2 +0.85%

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO), a global leader in data and storage management solutions for unstructured data, today announced that effective February 1, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") adopted the Quantum Corporation 2021 Inducement Plan (the "2021 Inducement Plan") under which the Company may grant inducement equity awards outside the Quantum Corporation 2012 Long-Term Incentive Plan. The 2021 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of the Company (or following a bona fide period of non-employment) as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Quantum Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Corp.)

In addition, the Company announced that effective February 1, 2021, the Leadership and Compensation Committee of the Board has granted awards under the 2021 Inducement Plan to eight new employees. The eight employees received a total of 320,000 restricted stock awards ("RSUs") and three of those eight employees also received a total of 200,000 performance stock awards ("PSUs"). The RSUs will vest over three years in three equal installments – 33% at each of the first two anniversaries, and 34% at the final anniversary, subject to continued employment with the Company group. The PSUs will vest subject to the achievement of specified levels of the average closing price of a share of the Company's common stock during any one hundred (100) calendar day period during the five-year term of the PSUs, subject to certification of the achievement of the applicable performance criteria by the Leadership & Compensation Committee and subject to the employee's continued employment with the Company group through the later of the certification date and the time based vesting dates, which for two of the employees occurs in two equal installments at the eighteen-month and thirty-six-month anniversaries of the date of the grants and for one employee occurs in two equal installments at the seventeen-month and thirty five-month anniversaries of the date of the grant. Other terms of the RSU and PSU grants are as determined by the Board and set forth in the 2021 Inducement Plan and applicable award agreements covering each grant.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

Public Relations Contact:
Kerry Quintiliani
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
[email protected]
t +1 310 773 3763

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-announces-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301218862.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)