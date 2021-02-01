>
Electrolux Nomination Committee's proposal for election of board members

February 01, 2021 | About: OTCPK:ELUXY -0.02%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the Electrolux Annual General Meeting on March 25, Electrolux Nomination Committee has decided to propose the re-election of all board members except Kai Wärn, who has declined re-election. Staffan Bohman is proposed to be re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Petra Hedengran, Henrik Henriksson, Ulla Litzén, Karin Overbeck, Fredrik Person, David Porter and Jonas Samuelson as Board Members.

The Nomination Committee comprises Johan Forssell (Chairman), Investor AB, Carina Silberg, Alecta, Tomas Risbecker, AMF - Försäkring och Fonder, and Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur Funds. The committee also includes Staffan Bohman and Fredrik Persson, chairman and member respectively, of the Electrolux Board.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

