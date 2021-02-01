OUTFRONT Media Celebrates Black History Month by Honoring Real-Time History Makers

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:OUT) is proud to launch its Black History Month campaign titled, "Making Black History with…" which celebrates Black women and men who are making history in real time.

The "Making Black History with…" campaign showcases Black Americans who are leaders in their respective fields and inspirational role models to Americans of all ethnicities. The "Making Black History with…" campaign will be displayed on digital OOH assets in up to 35 markets across the country during the month of February. The highly visible nature of OUTFRONT's media provides the perfect canvas to honor the achievements of these trailblazing difference-makers.

The "Making Black History with…" campaign was developed collectively by OUTFRONT's Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council and a team of creative talent from OUTFRONT STUDIOS, OUTFRONT Media's in-house ad agency. The billboard template includes the phrase "Making Black History with" customized with the photograph, name, and occupation of each honoree.

"This public celebration of Black History Month very much aligns with OUTFRONT's purpose to help people, places, and business grow stronger. 'Making Black History with…' reinforces our commitment to the communities in which we work and most importantly, our promise to our employees. And our highly visible and dominant media network enables us to share this campaign broadly across the U.S.," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media.

Eric Davis, SVP, Associate General Counsel & Co-Chief Diversity Officer notes, "At this pivotal time in our nation's history I am thrilled that OUTFRONT has seized the opportunity to join the national conversation surrounding race by recognizing the important, ongoing contributions of Black Americans to our collective history."

The inaugural honorees include Michael Eric Dyson, Professor, Speaker & Author; Tiffany R. Warren, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Sony Music Group; Dara Treseder, SVP, Global Marketing & Communications at Peloton; The Reverend Kobi Little, Dean, Justice Chapel President, Baltimore NAACP; Blakely Thornton, Chief Executive Officer, Civil Jewelry; Danny Robinson, Chief Creative Officer, The Martin Agency; Shawntee Reed, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Square, Inc.; Naomi Wheeless, Global Head of Customer Success, Square, Inc.; Donae Burston, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, La Fête du Rosé; Codie Elaine Oliver, Co-Creator, Black Love, Inc.; Kenny Mac, Vice President of Strategy, Giant Spoon; Shontay Lundy, Creator & Founder, Black Girl Sunscreen; Mandy Bowman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Official Black Wall Street; Dr. Africa Stewart, President, Board of Directors, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF); Dana W. White, Chief Communications Officer at Hyundai Motor North America; Remi Kent, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer Business Group at 3M; Perry Fair, Global Executive Creative Director at McCann; Don Frieson, EVP, Supply Chain, Lowe's; and Dara Richardson-Heron, M.D., Chief Patient Officer at Pfizer. Visit www.outfrontmedia.com/black-history-month to learn more about these honorees and to see the campaign in action.

