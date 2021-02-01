ItaÃº Unibanco: 4Q20 results and conference calls

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The conference calls to discuss the results of the fourth quarter of 2020 are already scheduled. We will disclose our results on the Investor Relations website on February 1st after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and the United States.

We invite you to participate in our conference calls, on February 2nd, at the following times:

Portuguese

08:00 AM (EDT)

10:00 AM (Brasília time)

(55-11) 3181-5113

(55-11) 3181-8565

Access code: ltaú Unibanco

Access the webcast

Register in advance

Add on the calendar

https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/Download.aspx?Arquivo=ar7uAT9PDenUTK3M8edsiQ==

https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/r/eventedit?text=Conference+Call+on+the+Results+of+the+4th+Quarter+of+2020+in+Portuguese+&dates=20210202T100000/20210202T113000&&sf=true

English

09:30 AM (EDT)

11:30 AM (Brasília time)

(55-11) 3181-5113 (Brazil)

(1-412) 717-9223 (USA global toll)

(1-844) 763-8273 (USA toll free)

(44-20) 319-84884 (UK)

Access code: ltaú Unibanco

Access the webcast

Register In advance

Add on the calendar

https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/Download.aspx?Arquivo=2TC9qdCMlUrVEOc0p9xngA==

https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/r/eventedit?text=Conference+Call+on+the+Results+of+the+4th+Quarter+of+2020+in+English+&dates=20210202T113000/20210202T130000&&sf=true



Presentation

Candido Bracher

Current CEO and new Board Member

Milton Maluhy Filho

Current CFO and CRO and new Chief Executive Officer

Alexsandro Broedel

New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

The conference calls will also be archived in audio format on the same website. To access the audio replay of the conference calls, which will be available until February 9th, 2021, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access cedes: 8193390# (call in Portuguese) and 173579 0# (call in English). On the morning of the conference calls, the slide presentations will be available for viewing and downloading.

itau.com.br/investor-relations

