Calvert Expands Corporate Engagement Team

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvert Research and Management (Calvert), a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV), announced today that Preeti Bhattacharji, Vice President, Corporate Engagement Strategist, William Hsu, Corporate Governance and Proxy Voting Specialist, and Julia Marsh, Corporate Engagement Associate, have joined the firm's Corporate Engagement team, based in Washington, D.C., reporting to John K.S. Wilson, Vice President and Director of Corporate Engagement.

"Calvert's emphasis on catalyzing positive change at corporations through engagement, combined with accelerated business growth, have enabled us to hire three highly qualified individuals," said Mr. Wilson. "Their collective experience and desire to create positive change enhances our ability to engage with corporations seeking to improve social and environmental outcomes, strengthen governance and improve investor returns."

Preeti Bhattacharji, Vice President, Corporate Engagement Strategist, is responsible for strengthening Calvert's corporate engagement approach and advocating for constructive change in corporate policies. In her role, she will monitor issuers for engagement opportunities, develop the business case for change in conjunction with Calvert's environmental, social and governance (ESG) research analysts, engage in dialogue with companies, file shareholder proposals and participate in investor coalitions. Ms. Bhattacharji joins Calvert from F.B. Heron Foundation, where she was most recently Vice President, Integrated Capitals, focusing on ESG integration, investing and engagement. She was previously associated with the Heilbrunn Center for Graham & Dodd Investing and the Council on Foreign Relations. Ms. Bhattacharji holds an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.A. in Political Science and History from Columbia University.

William Hsu, Corporate Governance and Proxy Voting Specialist, oversees Calvert's proxy voting policies and procedures and serves as a guide on corporate governance issues, in addition to supporting Calvert's overall corporate engagement efforts. Mr. Hsu comes to Calvert from Dimensional Fund Advisors, where he oversaw Dimensional's issuer engagement program as Senior Associate, Investment Stewardship. Previously, he was a Corporate Governance Analyst at Chevron Corporation and was also associated with Glass Lewis. Mr. Hsu graduated from University of California, Berkeley, with a B.S. in Environmental Economics and Policy.

Julia Marsh, Corporate Engagement Associate, supports Calvert's proxy voting and corporate engagement on environmental, social and governance issues. Ms. Marsh recently received her M.B.A. from the Yale School of Management. She was previously associated with Stojo Products, Inc., the Ecological Society of America and The Wilderness Society. In addition to her M.B.A., Ms. Marsh holds an A.B. in Italian with Anthropology from Princeton University.

About Calvert Research and Management

Calvert Research and Management is a global leader in responsible investing. Calvert sponsors one of the largest and most diversified families of responsibly invested mutual funds, encompassing active and passively managed equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies, with approximately $30.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. With roots in responsible investing dating back to the 1982 launch of the first mutual fund to oppose investing in companies doing business in apartheid-era South Africa, the firm seeks to generate favorable investment returns for clients by allocating capital consistent with environmental, social and governance best practices and through structured engagement with portfolio companies. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Calvert manages assets on behalf of funds, individual and institutional separate account clients, and their advisors. Calvert Research and Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance. For more information, visit calvert.com.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp. provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of December 31, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $583.1 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calvert-expands-corporate-engagement-team-301218998.html

SOURCE Calvert Research and Management