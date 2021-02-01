New LDT Brand Launches Exclusively with Dillard's

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dillard's, Inc. ("Dillard's") (NYSE: DDS) and New York-based designer duo, Michael and Alex Toccin, are pleased to announce the launch of LDT, a new brand from the husband-wife team behind TOCCIN NY.

LDT offers a fresh take on American fashion with the powerfully feminine style of both the '60s and '90s. The mix of vibrant colors and thoughtful designs are perfectly balanced to create a collection that can be worn every day of the week.

"We are looking very forward to exclusively launching LDT with Alex and Michael Toccin," said Alexandra Dillard Lucie, Dillard's vice president of merchandising. "They have built a fantastic team around the TOCCIN brand, and we are eager to see their unique style and brand represented at Dillard's."

LDT leans into the couple's ability to translate style and trends into pieces that women can wear, no matter the occasion.

"LDT is about giving women a fun and fresh take on American fashion that makes every day special," said designers Alex and Michael. "We are thrilled to launch this new brand while maintaining our core mission: to make women everywhere feel comfortable, confident and stylish."

Michael and Alex named the brand after their young daughter Liv Dakota Toccin. Inspired by designs that evoke a sense of youthful joy, the custom patterns and prints are combined with an easy-to-wear style that gives the collection an ageless, elevated edge at an incredible price.

LDT will be available starting February 8, 2021, exclusively in 85 Dillard's stores nationwide and online at Dillards.com.

About LDT

LDT is a fresh take on American Fashion, an evolution of the signature Alex + Michael aesthetic for which they've become known + celebrated. Named after their daughter, Liv Dakota Toccin, LDT evokes a sense of youthful joy, while still serving up fresh fashion that women of all ages can wear every day of the week. While there are nods to the powerfully feminine style of the '60s and '90s, the real inspiration for the collection lies in "making everyday special." Learn more about the collection at LDTofficial.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ldt-brand-launches-exclusively-with-dillards-301219103.html

SOURCE LDT