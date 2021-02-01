GE Healthcare Named "2020 Global Company of the Year" by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-based Command Centers that Help Hospitals Make Real-time Decisions That Improve Care Delivery

The company's solution integrates data from multiple hospital information systems to generate actionable insights enabling clinicians to improve efficiency, resource optimization and hospital capacity.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global healthcare command center market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes GE Healthcare with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award. GE Healthcare enables customers to develop virtual or physical command centers that support single departments, hospitals, health systems, and even states or regions. While competitors typically leverage their own solutions as the core of their offering, GE Healthcare works with hospitals' existing technology solutions and source systems, integrating and analyzing data from all of them to drive greater efficiencies, as well as additional outcomes.

"Leveraging state-of-the-art analytics, AI, and digital twin technologies, GE Healthcare-installed command centers achieve a return on investment in just up to 18 to 24 months and increase capacity by up to 15 to 30 beds, without the need for additional physical beds. It offers a variety of partnership roles and pricing models to expand access to its exceptional services," said Siddharth Shah, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan." Over 11 physical command centers, 210 hospitals with the command center software, spread over 6 countries are experiencing the benefits of GE's solution that encompasses about 30 real-time apps or 'Tiles'."

The company's command center team ensures optimum value for clients through transformation partnerships to re-engineer processes; real-time decision support partnerships to achieve the desired impact using several command center apps (Tiles); and capacity strategy partnerships to help them efficiently develop a plan to reallocate capacity. Additionally, the virtual command center offering is a valued capability in a post-pandemic world, as it ensures both social distancing and significant cost savings by providing many of the benefits of a command center without the need for a physical space.

GE Healthcare has pioneered a unique data aggregator approach to command centers; specifically, it can leverage hospitals' existing technology solutions to gather and connect data, thus breaking existing hospital silos and aiding real-time decision making. In addition, the company incorporates advanced technologies, such as predictive analytics, AI, natural language processing, computer vision, and machine learning, in its apps (Tiles) to offer capabilities such as forecasting census.

Our goal with Command Center is to put actionable insights at each caregiver's fingertips. As we move towards data-driven, intelligence-based healthcare, this is an important aspect of GE Healthcare's vision, underpinned by our Edison Intelligence platform. We're grateful to our customers for the opportunity to partner with them to continue developing these patient-centric applications," said Amit Phadnis, Chief Digital Officer.

"GE Healthcare's sophisticated digital twin solution is another important differentiator with its powerful simulation capability, which helps hospitals test scenarios in a virtual environment to assess the impact before introducing changes in the real world. It offers hospitals guidance in optimizing the physical design of the command center and can also provide the requisite video-wall infrastructure with third-party vendors' support," noted Shah. "Frost & Sullivan applauds GE Healthcare's efforts to not only support clients' requirements but foster a robust ecosystem that enables cross-customer collaboration and sharing of best practices."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

