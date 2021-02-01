DP&L expands its senior leadership team

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dayton Power and Light Company (DP&L), a subsidiary of the AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), today announced additions to its senior leadership team.

"DP&L has a strong and dedicated leadership team, with many individuals who have served DP&L and our customers across the Miami Valley in critical functions over the years," said Kristina Lund, DP&L President and CEO. "We are pleased to add new capabilities to our team, at this important moment for our company, as we evolve and innovate to better serve our customers and communities."

In addition to his role as Executive Vice President, DPL Inc., Tom Raga will lead government affairs for AES US Utilities across Ohio and Indiana. Raga has extensive public policy experience, including service in local elected office and as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. Since joining DP&L in 2010, Raga has held management roles overseeing federal and state government relations, transmission resource planning, communications, strategic accounts, safety, environmental services, and corporate social responsibility. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Raga has spearheaded efforts in both Ohio and Indiana to ensure customers had access to extended payment plans and other forms of support.

Aaron Cooper will assume the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer for AES US Utilities, covering commercial activities in Ohio and Indiana. Cooper has more than 30 years of utility experience with Dayton Power & Light and AES. For more than a decade, he served as the director of fuel supply, where he supported AES-owned solid fuel generating stations in the United States with fuel planning and procurement, logistics, and contract administration. Cooper also has experience across other management functions across Dayton Power & Light, including customer accounts, operations, regulatory, and commercial activities. Cooper graduated from Miami University in Ohio.

Brandi Davis-Handy will join DP&L in the newly created role of Chief Public Relations Officer for AES US Utilities and will lead the communications and community relations efforts for AES in Ohio and Indiana. Davis-Handy has two decades of journalism, corporate communications, and marketing experience. She has held leadership roles in the private, public, and non-profit sectors, including positions at Project Lead the Way, OneAmerica, and the 500 Festival. She previously led communications for Indianapolis Power & Light and the AES US Strategic Business Unit (SBU) for five years. Davis-Handy graduated from Hampton University, was recognized as a Center for Leadership Development Minority Achiever and was named a Breakthrough Woman in Leadership Development by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women in 2018.

Mary Ann Kabel will remain in her role as corporate communications director for DP&L and continue to serve as the media spokesperson for the greater Dayton media market.

