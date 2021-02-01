>
PRNewswire
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call on March 11, 2021

February 01, 2021 | About: TSX:HOT.UN +1.59%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP" or the "Company") (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U) announces today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q4 2020 results conference call, occurring on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time/ 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. During the call, Company executives will discuss AHIP's financial results and answer questions from analysts.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

  • 1-877-291-4570 (Toll-free North America)
  • 1-647-788-4919 (International or local Toronto)

Please ask to participate in American Hotel Income Properties' Q4 2020 Analyst Call. To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. If prompted, please provide conference passcode 8081524.

An audio webcast of the conference call is also available, both live and archived, on the Events & Presentations page of AHIP's website: www.ahipreit.com. Alternatively, you may register for the webcast directly at the following link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=524BE21C-F274-4C6F-A993-E52D9D2782E7.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time / 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 (using passcode 8081524). The replay will be available until March 31, 2021.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP:
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-hotel-income-properties-reit-lp-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-conference-call-on-march-11-2021-301218867.html

SOURCE American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP


