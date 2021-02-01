Watchman Group, Inc. Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Watchman Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc, AT&T Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Watchman Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Watchman Group, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHW, VTI, ABBV, REI,

SCHW, VTI, ABBV, REI, Added Positions: VCSH, NEAR, CTSH, UBER, IWM, TSLA,

VCSH, NEAR, CTSH, UBER, IWM, TSLA, Reduced Positions: DIS, IWF, FDX, FB, INTU, VRSK, UL, PCAR, JNJ, ACN, PYPL, PG, GNRC, SYK, DUK, VZ, QCOM, D, LOW, UNP, APH, V, ITT, SO, PEP, AAPL, BRK.B, MDT, SWKS, MSFT, DOCU, AFL, GOOG, CSCO, AMGN, DHI, GOOGL, BWA, IWD, WWW, MRK, XBI, NSRGY, TD, CSL, LKQ, COO, ABT, NVR, IHI, WIRE, TFC,

DIS, IWF, FDX, FB, INTU, VRSK, UL, PCAR, JNJ, ACN, PYPL, PG, GNRC, SYK, DUK, VZ, QCOM, D, LOW, UNP, APH, V, ITT, SO, PEP, AAPL, BRK.B, MDT, SWKS, MSFT, DOCU, AFL, GOOG, CSCO, AMGN, DHI, GOOGL, BWA, IWD, WWW, MRK, XBI, NSRGY, TD, CSL, LKQ, COO, ABT, NVR, IHI, WIRE, TFC, Sold Out: AMTD, AMZN, T, EPD, INTC,

For the details of Watchman Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/watchman+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Intuit Inc (INTU) - 11,780 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 18,925 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Facebook Inc (FB) - 15,746 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 16,962 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 16,051 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 38,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $197.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ring Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.47 and $0.84, with an estimated average price of $0.66. The stock is now traded at around $1.120100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 127.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 39,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 65.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 51,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 40,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Watchman Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Watchman Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.83%. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Watchman Group, Inc. still held 18,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watchman Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.43%. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $244.712500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Watchman Group, Inc. still held 880 shares as of 2020-12-31.