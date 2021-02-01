Jag Capital Management, Llc Buys Cloudflare Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Jag Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudflare Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Dynatrace Inc, sells S&P Global Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Splunk Inc, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jag Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Jag Capital Management, Llc owns 187 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 242,078 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,223 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 90,500 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 180,110 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% Roku Inc (ROKU) - 121,393 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.48%

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 242,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 147,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 175,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9. The stock is now traded at around $147.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 70,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 247,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $482.52 and $590.32, with an estimated average price of $545.63. The stock is now traded at around $564.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 16,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 143.65%. The purchase prices were between $272.37 and $366.23, with an estimated average price of $321.43. The stock is now traded at around $365.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 64,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 985.60%. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $293.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 34,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.881200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 255,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 395.71%. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $212.44. The stock is now traded at around $249.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 133,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Clorox Co by 450.91%. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $210.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $120.52 and $158.51, with an estimated average price of $141.15.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $67.1 and $88.06, with an estimated average price of $76.07.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $73.02.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $23.39, with an estimated average price of $20.24.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $36.36 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $42.07.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36.

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 74.75%. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $322.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.12%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 19,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 77.96%. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 43,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 88%. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 7,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Splunk Inc by 79.77%. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $172.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.58%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 20,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.