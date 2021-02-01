>
Jag Capital Management, Llc Buys Cloudflare Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

February 01, 2021 | About: MPWR +3.05% ANTM -1.55% AAPL +2.05% URI +2.88% NEM -0.53% CLX +0.24% NET +4.2% AMD +1.83% PWR +2.3% CB +1% DT +2.67% MKTX +4.79%

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Jag Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudflare Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Dynatrace Inc, sells S&P Global Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Splunk Inc, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jag Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Jag Capital Management, Llc owns 187 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jag+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 242,078 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,223 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 90,500 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 180,110 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
  5. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 121,393 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.48%
New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 242,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 147,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 175,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9. The stock is now traded at around $147.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 70,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 247,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $482.52 and $590.32, with an estimated average price of $545.63. The stock is now traded at around $564.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 16,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 143.65%. The purchase prices were between $272.37 and $366.23, with an estimated average price of $321.43. The stock is now traded at around $365.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 64,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 985.60%. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $293.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 34,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.881200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 255,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 395.71%. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $212.44. The stock is now traded at around $249.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 133,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Clorox Co by 450.91%. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $210.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $120.52 and $158.51, with an estimated average price of $141.15.

Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $67.1 and $88.06, with an estimated average price of $76.07.

Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $73.02.

Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $23.39, with an estimated average price of $20.24.

Sold Out: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $36.36 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $42.07.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36.

Reduced: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 74.75%. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $322.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.12%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 19,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 77.96%. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 43,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 88%. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 7,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Jag Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Splunk Inc by 79.77%. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $172.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.58%. Jag Capital Management, Llc still held 20,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.



