Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Twitter Inc, Target Corp

February 01, 2021 | About: RSP +1.17%

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Twitter Inc, Target Corp, Nike Inc, SBA Communications Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cambridge Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cambridge+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cambridge Financial Group, Inc.
  1. Nordstrom Inc (JWN) - 407,123 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.75%
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 19,499 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
  3. Ryder System Inc (R) - 129,436 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 33,482 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
  5. ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 202,262 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03%
Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 184.62%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.869400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2020-12-31.



