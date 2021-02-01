Kanawha Capital Management Llc Buys Unilever PLC, Nasdaq Inc, CSX Corp, Sells Unilever NV, Wells Fargo, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Kanawha Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Nasdaq Inc, CSX Corp, Viatris Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells Unilever NV, Wells Fargo, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kanawha Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Kanawha Capital Management Llc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $973 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NDAQ, VTRS, AMAT, VONV, LLY, HSY, ANTM, PSX, IR, FNDX, IAU, XLU, MDRR,

NDAQ, VTRS, AMAT, VONV, LLY, HSY, ANTM, PSX, IR, FNDX, IAU, XLU, MDRR, Added Positions: UL, BSV, JNJ, CSX, NSC, VZ, IVV, IJK, BSCM, COST, APD, VEA, ECL, DIS, D, KO, BMY, IJJ, XLK, BSCL, SO, QCOM, IJH, MKC, KMB, TFC, INTC, CSCO, HD, VNQ, QQQ, IEFA, IJR, KMX, BIV, CL, CARR, IWD, UPS, IBM, TT, PNC, MET, SPY, VAW, VEU, XLF, XLI, XLP, GNR, GLD, EFA, AGG, DOW, ZBH, MRK, MDLZ, HON, FMC, DOV, CERN, BAC, AXP, AMZN,

UL, BSV, JNJ, CSX, NSC, VZ, IVV, IJK, BSCM, COST, APD, VEA, ECL, DIS, D, KO, BMY, IJJ, XLK, BSCL, SO, QCOM, IJH, MKC, KMB, TFC, INTC, CSCO, HD, VNQ, QQQ, IEFA, IJR, KMX, BIV, CL, CARR, IWD, UPS, IBM, TT, PNC, MET, SPY, VAW, VEU, XLF, XLI, XLP, GNR, GLD, EFA, AGG, DOW, ZBH, MRK, MDLZ, HON, FMC, DOV, CERN, BAC, AXP, AMZN, Reduced Positions: WFC, MUB, XOM, CVX, XLE, OTIS, RDS.A, GPC, AMCR, IGSB, SLB, RY, PPG, GSK, EMR, ALB, WMT, DXJ, DVY, EEM, HEDJ, IWB, RSP, TQQQ, VTI, CTVA, HPE, PYPL, GOOG, PM, V, RDS.B, AOS, UNP, NVDA, GE, DD, DVN, COP, COF, BP, AMGN, MO, AFL,

WFC, MUB, XOM, CVX, XLE, OTIS, RDS.A, GPC, AMCR, IGSB, SLB, RY, PPG, GSK, EMR, ALB, WMT, DXJ, DVY, EEM, HEDJ, IWB, RSP, TQQQ, VTI, CTVA, HPE, PYPL, GOOG, PM, V, RDS.B, AOS, UNP, NVDA, GE, DD, DVN, COP, COF, BP, AMGN, MO, AFL, Sold Out: UN, BSCK,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 235,926 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 387,402 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 202,385 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 182,814 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 159,384 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.99 and $133.21, with an estimated average price of $127.08. The stock is now traded at around $137.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $119.82, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $119.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $293.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 539.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 71,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 201.98%. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $87.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 97,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $74.704900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 123.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.222300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 69.14%. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.31. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.