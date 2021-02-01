>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc Buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, SSgA SPDR Retail

February 01, 2021 | About: GLD +1.05% V +2.76% CONE +3.08% AJRD +1.04% INGR -1.29% FB +2.16% APD +0% MET -0.02% SPG -1.48% RWM -1.89% BLK +1.19% NBIX -3.03% X +3.04%

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Visa Inc, CyrusOne Inc, MetLife Inc, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, SSgA SPDR Retail, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc owns 218 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpine+woods+capital+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,768 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 821,573 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36%
  3. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 20,419 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,468 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,845 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $267.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 24,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 85,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $91.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $23.741000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $665.93. The stock is now traded at around $710.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.91 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $106.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 360.77%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $174.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 83,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 231.88%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $198.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 32,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 108.85%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $74.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 112,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 734.64%. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 84,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 82.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 99,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 122.76%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $262.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Retail (XRT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Retail. The sale prices were between $49.84 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Sold Out: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $71.31, with an estimated average price of $64.63.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15.

Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $73.32 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $88.3.

Sold Out: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.

Sold Out: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $82.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)