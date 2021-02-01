Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc Buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, SSgA SPDR Retail

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Visa Inc, CyrusOne Inc, MetLife Inc, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, SSgA SPDR Retail, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc owns 218 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,768 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 821,573 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 20,419 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,468 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,845 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $267.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 24,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 85,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $91.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $23.741000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $665.93. The stock is now traded at around $710.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.91 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $106.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 360.77%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $174.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 83,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 231.88%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $198.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 32,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 108.85%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $74.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 112,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 734.64%. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 84,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 82.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 99,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 122.76%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $262.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Retail. The sale prices were between $49.84 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $71.31, with an estimated average price of $64.63.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $73.32 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $88.3.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $82.07.