Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc Buys SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bon

Houston, TX, based Investment company Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Citigroup Inc, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc owns 525 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAXJ, LHX, VRP, FNDE, RP, JBT, AWI, B, VUG, SPSM, GSIE, LYFT, ROAD, VLRS, DFS, DRE, WLK, MTCH, TMUS, MATW, VICI, AME, FE, IJJ, FLS, WELL, SBNY, COUP, SVW, TROW, VTR, SSNC, MELI, AER,

AAXJ, LHX, VRP, FNDE, RP, JBT, AWI, B, VUG, SPSM, GSIE, LYFT, ROAD, VLRS, DFS, DRE, WLK, MTCH, TMUS, MATW, VICI, AME, FE, IJJ, FLS, WELL, SBNY, COUP, SVW, TROW, VTR, SSNC, MELI, AER, Added Positions: XLK, XLI, XLY, XLF, XLC, XLV, VCIT, VEU, SDY, SPSB, BAC, XLE, AAPL, TFC, LQD, CAT, WM, WY, ICF, VPL, SHM, VTEB, IWP, BA, D, IGSB, GLD, VWO, PSA, BIV, BLV, HDV, QQQ, ATVI, AMAT, ARW, BXP, CALM, CAKE, CTSH, COST, XRAY, DRI, EW, XOM, HIG, JNJ, KEY, MSI, SWKS, SYY, UNP, VFC, AVGO, ST, BKU, AL, CONE, UBER, EMLC, IJK, IJR, IVV, PLD, ABMD, A, APD, SAN, BHLB, CBRE, CVS, CPT, XEC, COP, CCI, DHI, DHR, DUK, EA, LLY, EQIX, EL, EXAS, FAST, PACW, GATX, GD, ICE, IFF, MCD, RJF, RF, ROK, ROST, RYAAY, SBAC, SNY, SEE, SNA, SO, SRCL, SF, TCF, TISI, UNF, UL, VLO, WMT, WWW, WWD, EDU, AIMC, CLR, RGA, SPLK, ALEX, ZTS, CDW, REXR, AMH, PAYC, HQY, BKI, MGP, INVH, COLD, EEM, HYD, IDV, IXC, SUB, TFI, TLT, USHY, VFH,

XLK, XLI, XLY, XLF, XLC, XLV, VCIT, VEU, SDY, SPSB, BAC, XLE, AAPL, TFC, LQD, CAT, WM, WY, ICF, VPL, SHM, VTEB, IWP, BA, D, IGSB, GLD, VWO, PSA, BIV, BLV, HDV, QQQ, ATVI, AMAT, ARW, BXP, CALM, CAKE, CTSH, COST, XRAY, DRI, EW, XOM, HIG, JNJ, KEY, MSI, SWKS, SYY, UNP, VFC, AVGO, ST, BKU, AL, CONE, UBER, EMLC, IJK, IJR, IVV, PLD, ABMD, A, APD, SAN, BHLB, CBRE, CVS, CPT, XEC, COP, CCI, DHI, DHR, DUK, EA, LLY, EQIX, EL, EXAS, FAST, PACW, GATX, GD, ICE, IFF, MCD, RJF, RF, ROK, ROST, RYAAY, SBAC, SNY, SEE, SNA, SO, SRCL, SF, TCF, TISI, UNF, UL, VLO, WMT, WWW, WWD, EDU, AIMC, CLR, RGA, SPLK, ALEX, ZTS, CDW, REXR, AMH, PAYC, HQY, BKI, MGP, INVH, COLD, EEM, HYD, IDV, IXC, SUB, TFI, TLT, USHY, VFH, Reduced Positions: IWR, BSV, BBVA, IWM, IEI, FB, MSFT, IWF, GOOGL, AMZN, C, BABA, V, ABT, ADSK, TMO, NVDA, ORCL, PG, REGN, DIS, IWD, MNST, VTI, CSCO, CRM, GOOG, IWB, BRK.B, EXPD, GILD, MET, MS, PH, PFE, LIN, QCOM, VAR, BWA, CVX, FDS, MMC, NVR, NVO, PEP, SAP, SEIC, TJX, PM, EFA, CERN, FIS, CL, CMCSA, DE, HUM, KMB, LMT, MDT, NVS, BKNG, YUM, KKR, CARR, MGK, STIP, T, AMT, AMGN, CRI, JPM, K, LOW, ORLY, ROP, SBUX, THO, USB, UNH, CHTR, FRC, IQV, YUMC, JBGS, BND, IWO, PFF, VO, ALE, ACN, ADBE, AXP, AIG, ATR, ADM, ADP, AVB, BMI, BK, EPAY, CRL, CHE, CME, KO, CNS, BAP, DY, EV, NEE, FCN, CLGX, GPN, HMSY, HSC, HLF, HD, HON, INTU, ISRG, ITRI, MDLZ, LECO, MRK, MMSI, MNRO, NDAQ, ASGN, PPBI, PKG, PBH, ROLL, SMG, SHW, THS, UPS, RTX, VZ, HEI.A, HBI, AGI, PRI, TSLA, GM, MPC, ACHC, MTSI, WDAY, QTS, CTLT, KEYS, PYPL, OTIS, DBEF, EFV, EMB, EWG, IYR, MTUM, SCHP, TIP, VEA, VTV, FLWS, MMM, ASML, AEIS, AKAM, AIN, ALB, ALXN, ALGN, AEL, AMP, ABC, APH, ADI, ANIK, AZPN, BHP, BOH, BANR, BDC, BMY, BRKS, CAMP, CNI, CNP, CHD, CLX, CGNX, CBSH, ED, CMI, DBI, DTE, DEO, DOV, DD, ENB, EPD, EEFT, FLIR, FFBC, FFIN, FISV, FULT, IT, GE, GIS, GGG, HURN, IBM, IEX, ILMN, TT, INTC, JKHY, KNX, LAMR, LSTR, LEG, LYG, MMP, MKC, NCR, NWL, NOC, NUS, PNC, MD, PGR, PUK, RLI, RES, RPM, RRC, ROG, RDS.A, SLB, SRE, SLGN, EQNR, STE, SYK, SU, TGT, ACIW, UMPQ, WDFC, WSFS, WSO, ANTM, WFC, WWE, EBAY, SMFG, IPGP, BR, INFN, SLRC, VRSK, KRA, QEP, GMAB, TROX, PSX, SUPN, NBHC, KN, SQ, SITE, FTV, NEX, ROKU, AMCR, DVY, EWU, EWY, GLDM, HEFA, IJH, IWS, SCZ, SPY, VB, VBR, VDC, VGIT, VIG, VMBS,

IWR, BSV, BBVA, IWM, IEI, FB, MSFT, IWF, GOOGL, AMZN, C, BABA, V, ABT, ADSK, TMO, NVDA, ORCL, PG, REGN, DIS, IWD, MNST, VTI, CSCO, CRM, GOOG, IWB, BRK.B, EXPD, GILD, MET, MS, PH, PFE, LIN, QCOM, VAR, BWA, CVX, FDS, MMC, NVR, NVO, PEP, SAP, SEIC, TJX, PM, EFA, CERN, FIS, CL, CMCSA, DE, HUM, KMB, LMT, MDT, NVS, BKNG, YUM, KKR, CARR, MGK, STIP, T, AMT, AMGN, CRI, JPM, K, LOW, ORLY, ROP, SBUX, THO, USB, UNH, CHTR, FRC, IQV, YUMC, JBGS, BND, IWO, PFF, VO, ALE, ACN, ADBE, AXP, AIG, ATR, ADM, ADP, AVB, BMI, BK, EPAY, CRL, CHE, CME, KO, CNS, BAP, DY, EV, NEE, FCN, CLGX, GPN, HMSY, HSC, HLF, HD, HON, INTU, ISRG, ITRI, MDLZ, LECO, MRK, MMSI, MNRO, NDAQ, ASGN, PPBI, PKG, PBH, ROLL, SMG, SHW, THS, UPS, RTX, VZ, HEI.A, HBI, AGI, PRI, TSLA, GM, MPC, ACHC, MTSI, WDAY, QTS, CTLT, KEYS, PYPL, OTIS, DBEF, EFV, EMB, EWG, IYR, MTUM, SCHP, TIP, VEA, VTV, FLWS, MMM, ASML, AEIS, AKAM, AIN, ALB, ALXN, ALGN, AEL, AMP, ABC, APH, ADI, ANIK, AZPN, BHP, BOH, BANR, BDC, BMY, BRKS, CAMP, CNI, CNP, CHD, CLX, CGNX, CBSH, ED, CMI, DBI, DTE, DEO, DOV, DD, ENB, EPD, EEFT, FLIR, FFBC, FFIN, FISV, FULT, IT, GE, GIS, GGG, HURN, IBM, IEX, ILMN, TT, INTC, JKHY, KNX, LAMR, LSTR, LEG, LYG, MMP, MKC, NCR, NWL, NOC, NUS, PNC, MD, PGR, PUK, RLI, RES, RPM, RRC, ROG, RDS.A, SLB, SRE, SLGN, EQNR, STE, SYK, SU, TGT, ACIW, UMPQ, WDFC, WSFS, WSO, ANTM, WFC, WWE, EBAY, SMFG, IPGP, BR, INFN, SLRC, VRSK, KRA, QEP, GMAB, TROX, PSX, SUPN, NBHC, KN, SQ, SITE, FTV, NEX, ROKU, AMCR, DVY, EWU, EWY, GLDM, HEFA, IJH, IWS, SCZ, SPY, VB, VBR, VDC, VGIT, VIG, VMBS, Sold Out: XLP, CCMP, TMX, MOAT, VBK, ATI, BLL, PBCT, L, CTT, NBL, OII, VNT,

For the details of BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bbva+compass+bancshares%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,160,658 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 315,043 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 850,540 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,934 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,117 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17%

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.19 and $89.7, with an estimated average price of $83.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34. The stock is now traded at around $172.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.85 and $128.42, with an estimated average price of $103.72. The stock is now traded at around $116.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.99. The stock is now traded at around $86.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.2 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $72.42. The stock is now traded at around $79.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 172.07%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $132.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 93,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 357.50%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 97,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 339.29%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $165.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 53,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 229.72%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 315,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 209.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 124,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 179.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 75,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.74.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $53.1 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72.

Bbva Compass Bancshares, Inc sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $12.84.