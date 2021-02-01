>
America First Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Sells BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, McDonald's Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

February 01, 2021 | About: AGG +0.08% GD +0.95% SCHW +3.41% AMTD +0% XOM -0.17%

Omaha, NE, based Investment company America First Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, General Dynamics Corp, sells BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, McDonald's Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Wells Fargo, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, America First Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, America First Investment Advisors, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of America First Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/america+first+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of America First Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 235,001 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,095 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.81%
  3. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 85,859 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
  4. Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) - 189,297 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
  5. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 137,405 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

America First Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

America First Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

America First Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44. The stock is now traded at around $148.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of America First Investment Advisors, LLC.

