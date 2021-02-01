Cynosure Management, Llc Buys Cloudflare Inc, Gartner Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc

Investment company Cynosure Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudflare Inc, Gartner Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cynosure Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Cynosure Management, Llc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NET, IT, CHD,

NET, IT, CHD, Reduced Positions: V, IVV,

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 186,393 shares, 32.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 301,552 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Watsco Inc (WSO) - 46,537 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Visa Inc (V) - 43,762 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 101,527 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cynosure Management, Llc initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 101,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cynosure Management, Llc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $160.19, with an estimated average price of $144.72. The stock is now traded at around $154.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 26,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cynosure Management, Llc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $83.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 20,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.