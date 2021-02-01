>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc Buys American Express Co, U.S. Bancorp, Cambium Networks Corp, Sells Nike Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PepsiCo Inc

February 01, 2021 | About: AXP +0.97% USB -0.77% MED -0.82% CMBM +3.84% SHW +0.29% CI -0.15% XOM -0.17% PYPL +4.04% BRK.A +0.49% MMM -0.61% CVX +1.19%

Glendale, WI, based Investment company Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American Express Co, U.S. Bancorp, Cambium Networks Corp, Medifast Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Nike Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $880 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campbell+newman+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 499,560 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 239,690 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 252,794 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 90,597 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 135,948 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
New Purchase: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $23.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.206100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 39,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $712.6. The stock is now traded at around $691.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.78. The stock is now traded at around $217.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.639000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $244.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 74.95%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 154,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 126.37%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Medifast Inc (MED)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Medifast Inc by 54.71%. The purchase prices were between $140.49 and $206.89, with an estimated average price of $177.47. The stock is now traded at around $231.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)