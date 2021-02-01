Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc Buys American Express Co, U.S. Bancorp, Cambium Networks Corp, Sells Nike Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PepsiCo Inc

Glendale, WI, based Investment company Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American Express Co, U.S. Bancorp, Cambium Networks Corp, Medifast Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Nike Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $880 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CMBM, SHW, CI, XOM, PYPL,

CMBM, SHW, CI, XOM, PYPL, Added Positions: AXP, AVGO, HD, SYK, ICE, UNH, ACN, USB, ABT, TEL, CCI, MED, BMY, MCO, JPM, MA, ADI, KLAC, V, LLY, MRK, NOC, LOW, BRKS, MEDP, HZNP, BDX, SPGI, CONE, BEAT, MTZ, FN, COR, KNX, EPAM, FIVE, RH, MKTX, NVEE, LGIH, CCS, SYNH, OLLI, PLNT, ABTX, LAD, POOL, IART, PLUS, MPWR, DY, CW, PTC, CORT, CIEN, CMD, VRNT, CEVA, EVR, LHCG, UBSI, BLKB, SUPN, EGRX, MC, NUVA,

AXP, AVGO, HD, SYK, ICE, UNH, ACN, USB, ABT, TEL, CCI, MED, BMY, MCO, JPM, MA, ADI, KLAC, V, LLY, MRK, NOC, LOW, BRKS, MEDP, HZNP, BDX, SPGI, CONE, BEAT, MTZ, FN, COR, KNX, EPAM, FIVE, RH, MKTX, NVEE, LGIH, CCS, SYNH, OLLI, PLNT, ABTX, LAD, POOL, IART, PLUS, MPWR, DY, CW, PTC, CORT, CIEN, CMD, VRNT, CEVA, EVR, LHCG, UBSI, BLKB, SUPN, EGRX, MC, NUVA, Reduced Positions: MSFT, NKE, PEP, TMO, TFC, DIS, TROW, KO, HAS, ABBV, CSCO, MXIM, OTIS, GOOG, GOOGL, CL, TJX, SBUX, FB, CARR, NFLX, QRVO,

MSFT, NKE, PEP, TMO, TFC, DIS, TROW, KO, HAS, ABBV, CSCO, MXIM, OTIS, GOOG, GOOGL, CL, TJX, SBUX, FB, CARR, NFLX, QRVO, Sold Out: BRK.A, MMM, CVX,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 499,560 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 239,690 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 252,794 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 90,597 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35% Visa Inc (V) - 135,948 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $23.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.206100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 39,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $712.6. The stock is now traded at around $691.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.78. The stock is now traded at around $217.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.639000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $244.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 74.95%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 154,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 126.37%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Medifast Inc by 54.71%. The purchase prices were between $140.49 and $206.89, with an estimated average price of $177.47. The stock is now traded at around $231.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.