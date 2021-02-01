Novare Capital Management Llc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Chubb, Intel Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Novare Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, TCG BDC Inc, sells Chubb, Intel Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Novare Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Novare Capital Management Llc owns 135 stocks with a total value of $743 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,615 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 76,007 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,258 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 337,993 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 336,346 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23. The stock is now traded at around $1988.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 4,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 237,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $229.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 23,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $98.436200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $265.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 44.10%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $334.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 42,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TCG BDC Inc by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 219,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $40.08.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NuStar Energy LP. The sale prices were between $9.58 and $16.91, with an estimated average price of $12.89.