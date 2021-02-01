Intersect Capital LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Alphabet Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Chevron Corp, China Mobile

San Ramon, CA, based Investment company Intersect Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Alphabet Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Boeing Co, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Chevron Corp, China Mobile, Citrix Systems Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intersect Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Intersect Capital LLC owns 289 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DAL, UBER, HCA, A, SPG, MUC, CMA, XOM, MTZ, NOW, BRX, HST, SNE, ALK, ARKK, HIG, PSK, SCHX, BIIB, PWR, ATVI, BPOP, ADSK, ADP, VBR, COP, JCI, IJR, DE, VYM, AGG, YUM, TKR, TMO, FNX, LRCX, CI, CL, EAT, ECL, KR, LKQ, TJX, MCO, BDX, RDS.A, NAC, MCA, EQH, LIN, RCII, DOV, VOD, IWN, AMKR, BSBR, VEDL, DHT, NMR, DHC,

INTC, CVX, T, VO, AMLP, AMGN, VB, DOCU, HSBC, ABT, EFT, VNO, VXUS, APD, WELL, C, WFC, IWO, MET, LSI, IEMG, IJH, DOW, BWA, WM, CSCO, LMT, KMB, PEAK, ED, VGK, XLV, TTWO, MSI, SPGI, EPD, EW, DISCA, ENLC, FIS, Sold Out: LQD, CHL, CTXS, GILD, AMT, D, NEM, PAYX, PHM, MAR, CS, NWG,

BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 250,199 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,388 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 649,316 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,234 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 62,338 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.43%

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $167.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $91.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.94. The stock is now traded at around $121.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.25%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 118,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1905.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 66.99%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $174.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 192.35%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 86.64%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $195.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 55.59%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $244.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.84.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $89.1.