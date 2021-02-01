Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Denver, CO, based Investment company Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, First Trust Value Line 100 ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2020Q4, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. owns 430 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FVD, CCI, SGT, VXUS, IWD, IWN, WMS, MSCI, EWW, HWM, FLGE, FXL, DFS, VBK, WYNN, SU, JWN, MGM, JCI, ICE, EXPE, DLTR, SCHW, VOE, SMDV, FTC, KKR, FDL, EXT, CQQQ, SITE, LBRDK, ALGN, ETO, BLK, PGP, NLY, GSAT,
- Added Positions: IVW, IYW, DSI, SPYX, ESGU, BABA, BRK.B, MTN, UPS, VBR, VWO, EEM, IHI, WMT, MA, IJK, ITOT, IWV, NLOK, NOW, GOOG, VTV, XLE, XLI, ABT, F, BX, V, ESGE, EWJ, KRE, VGK, ACN, CVS, LLY, IT, GS, GOOGL, ISRG, LMT, NKE, PFE, CRM, SBUX, UNP, UNH, DG, FB, ABBV, ZTS, AGG, IEV, IJH, IVV, IYT, MDY, SCHG, VGSH, XLY, MMM, APD, AZN, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BAC, BA, CMCSA, EOG, FDS, GPC, HD, HON, INTC, JPM, JNJ, KEY, MCD, MDT, MRK, MU, MS, PNC, PRU, REGN, RCI, TGT, USA, CHI, PHK, MGU, AVGO, DOW, DIA, EZM, GSY, MTUM, SCHD, VEA, VGT, VIG, VIS, XHB, XLG, XLK, ALL, UHAL, KO, CGNX, ECL, MTCH, LOW, MET, NVS, ORCL, SAP, SHW, SWKS, SO, TMUS, PSX, VKTX, SMAR, IAU, IBB, PWV, VCSH, VDC, XLB, XLC, XLP, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, IWM, VNQ, NWBI, NVDA, T, SPIB, WFC, XMMO, DHR, GILD, XLU, AMD, BIIB, VIAC, CSCO, XOM, SHOP, ROKU, FEZ, GLD, PWB, SPLG, TIP, AEP, AMGN, CVX, COP, GSK, MNST, HIG, MRVL, PG, SNY, AXON, TMO, URI, RTX, VLO, LULU, PM, SQ, BND, DVY, EFG, MOO, VCLT, VOO, ATVI, MO, HES, AXP, AIG, AMT, CSX, C, CSGP, CMI, D, DD, EMR, GRMN, GE, IBM, PEP, PFG, QCOM, RIO, LUV, TRV, TOT, TM, USB, OLED, VZ, VRTX, DIS, WM, WSM, EBAY, CMG, DIAX, OSB, H, FTNT, CHTR, LYB, HCA, TWTR, MSGS, OTIS, DON, EEMV, EFAV, HEWJ, OUSA, PJP, QUAL, SHV, TOTL, USMV, VAW, VCR, VHT, VOT, VOX, VPL, XLF, AEG, ALK, APH, BAX, CAT, FIS, LNG, GLW, DISCA, EW, EA, NEE, GIS, ITW, MDLZ, LH, LVS, LEN, MAS, NVO, PKI, BKNG, RDN, WRK, STX, WCN, WY, CET, DAL, GM, MPC, AAL, TDOC, KHC, CARR, MSGE, DOL, DXJ, EFA, FDN, IEF, IVE, IWO, LQD, MGK, SDIV, TLT,
- Sold Out: FVL, VPU, VFH, XLRE, BP, SLB, RDS.B, VGLT, PEO, FUND, JQC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,980 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,057 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,321 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 21,109 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 19,247 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.14 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $163.629000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $132.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.268400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 279.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.26%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.281300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 176.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 35.70%. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $92.98, with an estimated average price of $88.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 42.54%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Value Line 100 ETF (FVL)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $21.21 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $24.99.Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96.Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $66.29.Sold Out: SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.
