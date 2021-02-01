Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Denver, CO, based Investment company Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, First Trust Value Line 100 ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2020Q4, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. owns 430 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,980 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,057 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,321 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 21,109 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 19,247 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.14 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $163.629000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $132.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.268400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 279.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.26%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.281300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 176.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 35.70%. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $92.98, with an estimated average price of $88.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 42.54%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $21.21 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $24.99.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $66.29.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.