Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc Buys Ecolab Inc, Autodesk Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Sells Amgen Inc

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Ecolab Inc, Autodesk Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Tiffany, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, sells Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $757 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADSK, DAR, TIF,

ADSK, DAR, TIF, Added Positions: ECL, GOOG, APD, MKC, MA, UNP, COST, FAST, RBA, SHW, WAT,

ECL, GOOG, APD, MKC, MA, UNP, COST, FAST, RBA, SHW, WAT, Reduced Positions: MSFT, BRK.B, MCO, WBA, JNJ, KO, AMGN, BHC, GE, ADP, XOM, EMR, IVV, SPY, WMT,

For the details of ARMSTRONG HENRY H ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armstrong+henry+h+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 851,693 shares, 25.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 360 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 364,321 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 425,527 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 419,043 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $286.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $58.88, with an estimated average price of $48.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 97.79%. The purchase prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.35. The stock is now traded at around $207.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $59.72 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $66.38. The stock is now traded at around $60.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $712.6. The stock is now traded at around $696.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.