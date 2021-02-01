Tandem Capital Management Corp Buys General Motors Co, Canadian Solar Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Pentair PLC, Cisco Systems Inc, Boeing Co

Investment company Tandem Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Canadian Solar Inc, Visa Inc, Wix.com, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, sells Pentair PLC, Cisco Systems Inc, Boeing Co, Hexcel Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tandem Capital Management Corp . As of 2020Q4, Tandem Capital Management Corp owns 80 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GM, CSIQ, V, WIX, FIVG, ITOT,

GM, CSIQ, V, WIX, FIVG, ITOT, Added Positions: CFX, AKAM, SMG, ACAD, FTV, SYY, BIPC, XP, BRK.B, PLD, PYPL, FISV, LMT, DIS, VTR, EXEL, BSX, AZN, VUG, BIV, VZ,

CFX, AKAM, SMG, ACAD, FTV, SYY, BIPC, XP, BRK.B, PLD, PYPL, FISV, LMT, DIS, VTR, EXEL, BSX, AZN, VUG, BIV, VZ, Reduced Positions: CSCO, BA, GE, TFX, MRVL, C, KRNT, MSFT, FB, PG, RTX, SLB, JNJ, AAPL, AMAT, MTCH, DOV, WMB, ADP,

CSCO, BA, GE, TFX, MRVL, C, KRNT, MSFT, FB, PG, RTX, SLB, JNJ, AAPL, AMAT, MTCH, DOV, WMB, ADP, Sold Out: PNR, HXL, VNT,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,158 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 146,054 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 17,942 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 80,661 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 16,886 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.355700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 38,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.7 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 27,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $198.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.44 and $295.64, with an estimated average price of $263.13. The stock is now traded at around $258.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.779000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $87.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 61.28%. The purchase prices were between $150.05 and $200.05, with an estimated average price of $172.16. The stock is now traded at around $225.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $54.23 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $63.91. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Pentair PLC. The sale prices were between $45.91 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $51.41.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.88.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.