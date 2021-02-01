Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Callaway Golf Co, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, NMI Holdings Inc, NCR Corp

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Hodges Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Callaway Golf Co, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, Rocket Inc, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, NMI Holdings Inc, NCR Corp, Snap Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hodges Capital Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 198 stocks with a total value of $594 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 962,721 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) - 587,201 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.16% Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 141,477 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 519,914 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.88% Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) - 480,425 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59%

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 339,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.3 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 220,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 134,346 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 270,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.32 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.48. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 56,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 112,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 4154.56%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 489,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 76.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 478,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 164.08%. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 420,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in ADT Inc by 193.43%. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $8.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 623,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 519,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 63.85%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.082200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 150,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $27.57 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $43.36.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $33.35.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.05 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.99.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.44.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $29.18, with an estimated average price of $24.61.