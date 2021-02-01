San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) Buys Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) (Current Portfolio) buys Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca). As of 2020Q4, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) owns 652 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,788 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,954 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,325 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) - 480,000 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 19,764 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.43 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $15.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $414.16. The stock is now traded at around $485.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.99 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $74.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Retail. The purchase prices were between $49.84 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $110.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 20428.57%. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.76. The stock is now traded at around $193.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 902.23%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 306.72%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 965.26%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 17,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 903.87%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 24,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in Roku Inc by 7632.00%. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $264.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $28.84.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $18.59 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.47.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $159.33 and $170.17, with an estimated average price of $164.46.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.