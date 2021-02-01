HYA Advisors, Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Honeywell International Inc, U.S. Bancorp, BancorpSouth Bank

Investment company HYA Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, sells Honeywell International Inc, U.S. Bancorp, BancorpSouth Bank, Bank of America Corp, QCR Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HYA Advisors, Inc. As of 2020Q4, HYA Advisors, Inc owns 129 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EMQQ, DIS, TSLA, MS, DE, USCR, SLY, AMD, XLE, KHC, VTRS,

EMQQ, DIS, TSLA, MS, DE, USCR, SLY, AMD, XLE, KHC, VTRS, Added Positions: IJK, ITOT, IJT, IJS, AGG, VNLA, IJJ, VOE, FBND, IVV, ACWI, VYM, IEFA, QQQ, DGRO, IUSV, F, BAC, CAT, IUSG, EFAV, IEMG, VZ, FHN, MMM, MTUM, CBSH, DWM, CSCO, NVG, C, FEP,

IJK, ITOT, IJT, IJS, AGG, VNLA, IJJ, VOE, FBND, IVV, ACWI, VYM, IEFA, QQQ, DGRO, IUSV, F, BAC, CAT, IUSG, EFAV, IEMG, VZ, FHN, MMM, MTUM, CBSH, DWM, CSCO, NVG, C, FEP, Reduced Positions: HON, USB, ORLY, QCRH, HYD, IJR, PINS, AAPL, IDV, MSFT, DFS, RSP, AMZN, PAYC, KIE, T, IWM, TSN, FB, BRK.B, PEP, PG, COP, BMY,

HON, USB, ORLY, QCRH, HYD, IJR, PINS, AAPL, IDV, MSFT, DFS, RSP, AMZN, PAYC, KIE, T, IWM, TSN, FB, BRK.B, PEP, PG, COP, BMY, Sold Out: BXS, BACPL.PFD,

Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 99,683 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 177,798 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 23,198 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,693 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 34,625 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $832.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $67.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $292.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $33.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.02%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 21,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 103.45%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.49%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.406700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.90%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.932900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in BancorpSouth Bank. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $25.41.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.