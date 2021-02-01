Harvest Investment Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Harvest Investment Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Adient PLC, sells SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Investment Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Harvest Investment Services, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 237,709 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 22,028 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,686 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 55,864 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 22,360 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.64%

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 34,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.95 and $395.36, with an estimated average price of $360.38. The stock is now traded at around $373.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.46 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 18,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $160.19, with an estimated average price of $144.72. The stock is now traded at around $154.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.88 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 269.32%. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $112.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 22,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.64%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $210.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 22,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 65.25%. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $434.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 8,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 74.76%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1. The stock is now traded at around $509.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 336.56%. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14. The stock is now traded at around $379.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 95.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 39,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Co. Index. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.36.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13.