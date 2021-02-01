Camden National Bank Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, S&P Global Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Target Corp, The Travelers Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Investment company Camden National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, S&P Global Inc, Equinix Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Target Corp, The Travelers Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Lockheed Martin Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camden National Bank. As of 2020Q4, Camden National Bank owns 131 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLQD, SPGI, T, ADI, SYK, AGG, YUM,

SLQD, SPGI, T, ADI, SYK, AGG, YUM, Added Positions: EQIX, VRTX, BABA, SHY, CAC, BNDX, LQD, IEI, TIP, VEA, IJR, QLTA, ABBV, VIG, GLD, IGSB, UNH, LOW, HD, CAT, BAC, ABT, SHW, INTU, DHR,

EQIX, VRTX, BABA, SHY, CAC, BNDX, LQD, IEI, TIP, VEA, IJR, QLTA, ABBV, VIG, GLD, IGSB, UNH, LOW, HD, CAT, BAC, ABT, SHW, INTU, DHR, Reduced Positions: MSFT, ADBE, ZTS, ACN, TMUS, LIN, PG, XYL, RSG, JNJ, MCD, KMI, V, BDX, PEP, TFC, MRK, PSA, GPC, KMB, BCE, CHKP, USB, COST, LHX, AVB, TJX, OMC, XLF, CB, TRP, MDT, FIS, MDLZ, DUK, JPM, PLD, SYY, NVS, INTC, EW, USMV, CSCO, IDXX, XOM, LLY, PFE, TMO, KO, AAPL, BND, CVX, WMT, ALC, QCLN, SPY, TDIV, MMM, BMY, UTG, DIS, VZ, CL, GOOGL, DVY, IEMG, UNP, VNQ, XLK,

MSFT, ADBE, ZTS, ACN, TMUS, LIN, PG, XYL, RSG, JNJ, MCD, KMI, V, BDX, PEP, TFC, MRK, PSA, GPC, KMB, BCE, CHKP, USB, COST, LHX, AVB, TJX, OMC, XLF, CB, TRP, MDT, FIS, MDLZ, DUK, JPM, PLD, SYY, NVS, INTC, EW, USMV, CSCO, IDXX, XOM, LLY, PFE, TMO, KO, AAPL, BND, CVX, WMT, ALC, QCLN, SPY, TDIV, MMM, BMY, UTG, DIS, VZ, CL, GOOGL, DVY, IEMG, UNP, VNQ, XLK, Sold Out: TGT, TRV, FDN, LMT, IEFA, KMF,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,467 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.28% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 55,192 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 26,565 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 90,958 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.44% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 86,027 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56%

Camden National Bank initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 191,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $322.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 13,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $226.927500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.208400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $151.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden National Bank added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 1518.99%. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $742.6. The stock is now traded at around $753.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 6,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden National Bank added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73.01%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $232.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 27,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden National Bank added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 56.79%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $261.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden National Bank added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.46%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 43,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden National Bank added to a holding in Camden National Corp by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 127,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden National Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $186.35 and $219.82, with an estimated average price of $202.49.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I. The sale prices were between $4.05 and $6.03, with an estimated average price of $5.03.